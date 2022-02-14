ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Dating’ app lets people set up local doggy play dates for their pets

By Melissa Reid
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 20 hours ago

(WJW) – Dating isn’t just for human, but for our four-legged friends, too.

That’s because there’s a new app that allows people in Northeast Ohio to set up doggy play dates.

The app is called “Pawmates: The Dog Meet-Up App.” It uses your location to help meet other dog owners in your area.

So how does it work?

“You start off by making a profile, joint profile. You upload some pictures and some info about them and yourself,” said creator Colin Jarvis-Gaum.

According to the creator, users can then swipe right or swipe left and find dogs in their area who are looking for a friend.

“When you’ve both shown a mutual interest in each other, you can start chatting right away and arrange a playdate. We do say that people should be safe when meeting other people online. We have a lot of safety tips regarding that,” said Jarvis-Gaum.

Jarvis-Guam said he started the app when his senior golden retriever named Pal stopped wanting to go to the dog park.

“I thought to myself, there has to be some other owners in the area who have senior dogs who might have the same thing,” he said.

After some trial and error, Pawmates was launched in 2019. Jarvis-Guam said the app is free and there are about 14,000 users in the United States and Canada.

“We have a lot of people in Cleveland, Texas, Arizona, New York and California,” he said.

While the app was created primarily for pet parents to hook up their pooches, what about the owners? According to the app’s creator, there have been some users who have found their matches, too.

