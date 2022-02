I hope I'm posting to the right location. I'm trying to move off of VIJAVA and start using Vmware Automation with Java API. The samples were great as far as they went. I now need to create java code to run a script on a VM. I looked at the Programming guide and it showed an implementation in Python, but I couldn't seem to make it work in Java. I understand that i need to create a Spec to get the script over and it did mention Processes.CreateSpec, and I tried to create a Processes service and then create the spec, but I wasn't successful.

