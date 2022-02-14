ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank building homes in High Point

By Bob Buckley
(WGHP) — Rick Callicutt has come a long way from his days growing up around High Point.

He graduated from then High Point College and began a career in banking first at Wachovia then as one of the first six employees of The Bank of North Carolina which all lead to where he is now: an executive of Pinnacle Financial Partners which has locations across the Piedmont Triad.

But Callicutt’s focus is still very much on his hometown, and it’s here that he and his company are doing something unique.

“This program doesn’t exist anywhere,” Callicutt said.

The bank has built 28 homes in High Point and is in the process of building ten more. They are providing to people in the community at zero profit to the bank. That’s not a typo. Callicutt says the bank is making a connection with the community that you could never put a price on.

“Our company has got a huge investment in this community and this state and doing something in our own backyard that’s giving people an opportunity,” Callicutt said.

He says this may be the only opportunity for people who have never owned a home before “to create some wealth for themselves.”

“You can see the tangible value of the investments you’re making,” Callicutt said.

He admits he got a few quizzical looks when he first suggested the bank invest millions in homes from which they’d get no profit. But he says his colleagues quickly warmed to the idea.

“When you’re giving back to your community and you’re creating life-changing events that are positive events in someone’s life, it creates stability. Maybe they’ll go do something down the road that they hadn’t been in a position to do before?” Callicutt said. “It’s one of those–lightbulb comes on…we need to find a way to go do this.”

And they did. See the homes and meet one of the people who benefitted from the program in this edition of the Buckley Report.

