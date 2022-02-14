ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. John Bel Edwards: Redistricting bills without new minority districts ‘very problematic’

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW0ll_0eEQVYVE00

No bills to remap Louisiana’s political landscape have landed on his desk yet, so Gov. John Bel Edwards said he hasn’t decided yet whether he would veto any without new minority districts. But the Democratic state leader said the prevailing versions the Legislature’s Republican leadership have advanced so far are “very problematic.”

Edwards’ comments Monday during a press conference were his first in-depth takes on the Legislature’s redistricting session, which began Feb. 1, and must end by Sunday. Separate redistricting maps have emerged from the House and Senate, and the only ones to advance from each chamber are those Republican leadership have authored.

So far, GOP-backed bills have not added any minority districts beyond the status quo with one exception. The governor said he was “heartened” to see the House redistricting committee approve House Bill 22 Monday from Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge, that adds a second minority district to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Republican bill adds minority seat to Louisiana Supreme Court

While not tipping his hand on veto possibilities, Edwards said he was “very concerned” about whether the maps that advance to him are fair and comply with the Voting Rights Act. The new districts should reflect changes since the last Census that show Black residents now make up a third of Louisiana’s population.

“Where you can do it, a third of the districts should be African-American majority districts. Hopefully there will be an effort in that direction in the redistricting bills we’re going to get up here,” the governor said.

Some of the redistricting bills and amendments Democratic lawmakers have proposed include additional minority districts, which Edwards said shows it can be done.

The governor said he “would not lose any sleep” should the Legislature decide not to add a minority district to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. There are eight elected representatives on the board and three who the governor appoints. Currently, two elected BESE seats are in Black-majority districts.

Should the governor veto any of the bills, a two-thirds vote in the Legislature is necessary to override it. Republicans hold a super majority in the Senate but are a couple seats short in the House. The redistricting bills approved so far have surpassed that threshold, but there’s no guarantee the votes will be there again should Edwards reject any of them.

The governor can also veto line items in the state budget, which will be considered in the regular legislative session that starts March 14. He may well wield that power in a spending plan that is flush with federal cash intended for local projects.

Edwards said when considering vetoes in past sessions,https://lailluminator.com/2022/02/14/louisiana-senate-house-approve-initial-version-of-their-own-political-maps/ he is mindful of bills that have received two-thirds support. However, the numbers are a secondary factor, he said.

“It’s whether I believe that the bill represents good public policy, and if the answer is no, do I think the policy that the bill contains is bad enough that it warrants a veto.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Gov. John Bel Edwards: Redistricting bills without new minority districts ‘very problematic’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana GOP lawmakers thwart proposal for 42% Black congressional district

With Republican lawmakers blocking every attempt to add a second majority-minority Louisiana congressional district, a Democrat offered a compromise Monday. Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, wanted to add more Black residents while maintaining a white majority in one of the state’s five GOP-dominated districts, but his bill was narrowly defeated in committee.  In a 7-8 […] The post Louisiana GOP lawmakers thwart proposal for 42% Black congressional district appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Senate, House approve initial version of their own political maps

The Louisiana Senate and House of Representatives approved initial versions of their new political districts Monday that will go into effect for the 2024 election cycle and stay in place for a decade.   Lawmakers resisted calls to increase the number majority-Black districts in either chamber, likely inviting lawsuits from civil rights groups over federal voting […] The post Louisiana Senate, House approve initial version of their own political maps appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Disability advocate warns hand-marked ballots ‘worst possible system’ for Louisiana elections

Hand-written ballots – the most popular option among those pushing false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged – would be the “worst possible system” for voters with disabilities, an access advocate stressed to a committee that’s evaluating options for Louisiana election technology. Tory Rocca, public policy and community engagement director for Disability Rights […] The post Disability advocate warns hand-marked ballots ‘worst possible system’ for Louisiana elections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House approves Congress map with 1 majority Black district

Lawmakers in the Louisiana House of Representatives approved a congressional redistricting bill Thursday that maintains the status quo of one majority-Black district and five White districts in the U.S. House. Census numbers show Black residents comprise one-third of the state’s population.   The post Louisiana House approves Congress map with 1 majority Black district appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature’s GOP leaders defend limited access to redistricting law firm

an interview, Cortez said he and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, are the gatekeepers for communication with BakerHostetler. Other lawmakers are not entitled to the firm’s resources and expertise, Cortez said, even though the firm is being paid to work as legal counsel for the entire Senate and House of Representatives. The post Louisiana Legislature’s GOP leaders defend limited access to redistricting law firm appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Republican leaders in Louisiana Legislature pay law firm $10,000 per month for redistricting help

Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder hired BakerHostetler law firm to provide “redistricting advice” for at least $10,000 per month for three months, according to a contract legislative staff provided Wednesday night in response to a public records request.   If the Louisiana Legislature gets sued over new political maps, BakerHostetler’s fee […] The post Republican leaders in Louisiana Legislature pay law firm $10,000 per month for redistricting help appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Illuminator

Legislature names 4 to Louisiana Ethics Board

State lawmakers this week chose four people to serve on the Louisiana Board of Ethics.  The Senate voted in Camille Bryant, a Shreveport labor law attorney, and William Grimley, a retired Baton Rouge personal injury lawyer. The House endorsed two ethics board incumbents: Robert Warren Grand, a retired business owner from Shreveport; and La Koshia […] The post Legislature names 4 to Louisiana Ethics Board appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature leadership’s law firm contract for redistricting raises questions

Senate Democrats want more information about the law firm with Republican ties the Louisiana Legislature’s leadership quietly hired to help with political redistricting – and whose expertise wasn’t made available to all lawmakers working on political maps.  During debate Tuesday, Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said she had communicated with a private attorney from BakerHostetler, the […] The post Louisiana Legislature leadership’s law firm contract for redistricting raises questions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

BESE stays at 2 minority seats in House-approved redistricting map

The eight elected seats on the state school board would continue to have two districts with a majority of minority residents under a redistricting map approved Tuesday in the Louisiana House of Representatives, despite efforts from Black lawmakers to add a third. The post BESE stays at 2 minority seats in House-approved redistricting map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Senate approves map for Congress without new minority district

Louisiana Senate Republicans approved a redistricting bill Tuesday that proposes new U.S. House boundaries that maintain the status quo of five majority-White and one majority-Black district in Louisiana, despite new Census numbers that show Black residents comprise one-third of the state’s population. The post Louisiana Senate approves map for Congress without new minority district appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Legislature#Redistricting#Democratic#Republican#House#Senate#Gop#R Baton Rouge#Census#African American
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Supreme Court map advances from Senate committee with one majority Black district

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a map of revised state Supreme Court districts Wednesday that maintains just one majority-minority district. The bill advanced on a 5-3 vote, with Black committee members opposed to the proposal. Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, chairperson of the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee and author of the map, said her bill […] The post Louisiana Supreme Court map advances from Senate committee with one majority Black district appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House redistricting map keeps minority seats at status quo

A redistricting proposal from Republican leaders in the Louisiana House of Representatives keeps the number of majority-minority districts in the chamber at 29 out of 105, despite calls from voting rights advocates to add more representation for the state’s increasing Black population. The post Louisiana House redistricting map keeps minority seats at status quo      appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Senators review 4 BESE maps; 3 add another minority district

Three of the four proposed state school board maps a Louisiana Senate committee reviewed Monday add an additional majority-minority district. Proponents say the additional district is needed to make sure the state complies with federal law – and to avoid a likely lawsuit. About ​​57% of Louisiana public school students are people of color, according […] The post Senators review 4 BESE maps; 3 add another minority district appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature to review handling of Ronald Greene’s death in State Police custody

A select committee of Louisiana lawmakers will be formed "to review the handling, on all levels" of Ronald Greene's death in State Police custody, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a written statement Thursday morning. The post Louisiana Legislature to review handling of Ronald Greene’s death in State Police custody appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WEST MONROE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

McConnell rebukes RNC for saying Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’

The Kentucky Republican rebuked the RNC for referring to the riot as “legitimate political discourse” in the censure resolution. McConnell said the events of Jan. 6 were “a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.” The post McConnell rebukes RNC for saying Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
891
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy