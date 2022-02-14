ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas sees highest gas prices since 2014

thv11.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all felt it in our bank accounts...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington: "True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and here with us"

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine still possible

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden urged Russia to step back from the brink of war on Tuesday and said reports that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the Ukraine border have not been verified. “To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy, and I don’t...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bank Accounts
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy