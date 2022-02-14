ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

License plate reader leads to arrest

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duJWg_0eEQV67N00

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — New devices are helping authorities fight crime in Champaign County. Automatic license plate readers led to an arrest in Champaign County over the weekend.

“This is the first kind of bigger case for us,” Pat Wade, University of Illinois Police, said. “We’re hoping that they are going to be productive when individuals come to our town looking to do bad things, that they’re going to be just as useful as they were in this case.”

One man was arrested Saturday after University of Illinois Police tracked him down through an automatic license plate reader.

“He took it upon himself to go check that out,” Wade said. “Go see if he could find the vehicle. Sure enough he found the vehicle parked at a restaurant right there at the intersection.”

An University Police officer got an alert that an automatic license plate reader in Savoy picked up on a stolen car from Chicago. He went to check it out and found the car in an Applebees parking lot. After some quick investigating, he was able to arrest 27- year old Desean Thomas for stealing a car with an estimated worth of $90,000 dollars. Thomas was also arrested for failure to appear in court in Iroquois County.

The police also found 23- year old Kali Branchcomb, of Champaign, with him. She was arrested for failure to appear in court in Iroquois County, but was released with a new court appearance date.

“We all kind of share that system where our officers also get those alerts,” Wade said. “We have five of our own as well and it would work the same way.”

The reader is a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office reader, but University police say they all work together and took the case because they were able to respond quickly. They say after making this arrest, they’re hopeful the ALPR’s will help solve more crime.

“We’re really hopeful that these are going to be useful in doing some more proactive policing and when people have bad intentions or do bad things in our community, identifying those people and holding them accountable,” Wade said.

The University of Illinois police department says they can also help surrounding areas solve crimes who don’t have automatic license plate readers. He said they’re hopeful this will continue to solve crime and deter violence in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Arrest made in connection to missing infant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a woman in connection to a missing baby out of Bloomington. In a news release, officers stated Kimberlee A. Burton, who already being held at the McLean County Jail for retail theft on Saturday, was arrested on Monday for two counts of felony child endangerment. Burton is […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

First Illinois convict to have medical release despite 300 year sentence

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Trooper Layton Davis was shot and killed in 1976 by Aaron Hyche. Hyche was just recently released from prison because of health concerns. Effingham’s Deputy Chief of Police, Kurt Davis, is the grandson of the slain Trooper. He weighed in on Hyche’s release. “It’s crushing to be really honest,” […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Squad car struck by alleged drunk driver

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County deputy was hurt after a crash at the intersection of Vine and Main streets early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Tony Shaw, a deputy was stopped at a red light at around 6:20 a.m. when a vehicle struck her squad car in the rear. This vehicle tried to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savoy, IL
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks help with information on burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance regarding recent burglaries. According to police, an unknown suspect entered Winston’s Old Bank on David Street in Sidney at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 6. They said the suspect broke into the gaming/gambling machines and stole the cash from within the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police Department hiring entry-level and experienced police officers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is now accepting applications for entry-level police officer testing on an ongoing, continuous basis. Candidate pools will be pulled monthly for review as part of the City’s Entry-Level Police Officer hiring process. Anyone interested in learning about the Champaign Police Department, the hiring process and salary and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police investigating deadly shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Normal is dead following a shooting in Bloomington. Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the area of Olive and Erickson Streets for a report of people fighting at just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found Dylan Meserole in an apartment with a gunshot wound. He […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police searching for shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this week’s crime of the week. Officers said they were dispatched to Woodmound Plaza on Woodford Street at around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found numerous shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Crime#Applebees
WCIA

Police investigating shootings over weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating several shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Incident #1 Officers were dispatched to an area near the 100 block of Edward Street at around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 12 in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Second homicide suspect in custody

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The second suspect in a 2021 Urbana murder has recently been arrested. Urbana Police said they heard gunshots coming from an area of 1400 Ivanhoe Way at around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021. Police went to the shooting and located a man lying on the sidewalk. According to them, 33-year-old […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Firefighters investigating cause of house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that happened near the intersection of Vermont Ave. and Kinch St. early Tuesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house. They also saw heavy flames coming from the back of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Red Cross encourages fire safety after six house fires in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is reminding people about fire safety after helping in six fires across the state. 28 people were impacted.  The fires took place over the last week. Four of them happened in Central Illinois, including in Springfield, Monticello, Rantoul and Danville.  “Just to put this into perspective, home […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Woman killed in Route 47 crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a car crash that happened on Route 47. Laurette Tillman of Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said Tillman was ejected from her car upon impact with a semi-truck, and the injuries from […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign selling residential lots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is selling six parcels of vacant land it owns throughout the city. The parcels are meant to accommodate a single-family home and are being sold through a bidding process. Bids must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk, located at 102 North Neil Street, by […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield hosting blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive this week. The blood drive will take place at Lincoln Library, 326 South 7th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online or […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers examine building codes, emergency alert protocols in wake of deadly Edwardsville tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A panel of House lawmakers reviewed building code protocols and heard testimony from emergency management experts at a warehouse standards hearing on Monday in an effort to improve workplace safety during natural disasters. The House Labor and Commerce Committee held the hearing in response to the EF-3 tornado that tore the […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to traffic crash on I-74

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound near Oakwood at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers said the crash involved a truck-tractor semi-trailer. They also said one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. I-74 eastbound lanes were closed for […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy