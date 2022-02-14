I-Team: Las Vegas homeowner shoots burglar who left car parked in front of house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A homeowner fired gunshots at a group of burglars breaking into his home, injuring at least one who was identified when he left a car, registered in his family’s name, in front of the crime scene.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 7, in a gated community near Cimarron Road and Oakey Boulevard.

The homeowner told police he was in an upstairs bedroom around 7:30 p.m. when his dogs started to growl, an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said. The homeowner then looked at home security cameras on his phone, seeing four people wearing hoods and masks attempting to break-in.

The man then went into his closet, got dressed and grabbed his gun.

As the burglars gained access to the house, the homeowner walked into a balcony area, which opens to the floor below, shooting at three of the suspects five times, the report said.

One round hit one of the suspects. All four suspects then ran from the home, police said.

During their investigation, Metro police noted an unregistered Audi sitting in front of the victim’s home. The VIN number came back to a woman out of Texas with the last name Freeman.

About an hour after the shooting, a man, later identified as Leroy Freeman, 28, arrived at Spring Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police reviewed more surveillance videos, showing the Audi entering the gated community minutes before the shooting. The suspects are seen on camera breaking a back patio door to enter the home, police said.

Police matched the clothing in the video to two suspects. One of those suspects was Freeman.

Police arrested Freeman on charges of home invasion, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. He also faces similar charges for incidents in Henderson, records showed.

A second person was also charged with the same three charges, but their name was redacted due to their age. Information on the other two suspects was not provided in the report.

