YU Launches New Siyum Initiative for Beren and Wilf Students

Transfer students can gather to discuss career and academic development, share snacks and meet new friends through Binghamton University’s new Transfer Cafe. The Transfer Cafe, an initiative that began this semester, is a joint effort between Transfer Student Services, the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development and Residential Life to accelerate the integration of transfer students into BU. It features 15-20 minute presentations, talks about academic and career development topics and offers access to University resources, helping transfers gain a sense of belonging in the new environment. The Transfer Cafe is held every other Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Coffeehouse in Susquehanna Community’s Brandywine Hall. The community, where many transfer students live, provides the events a space for networking and gathering.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO