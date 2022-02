Spoilers ahead for the February 8 episode of The Resident Season 5, called “Now You See Me.”. Just when it seemed like The Resident's new storyline for Dr. Bell after his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis was going to be comparatively light on the drama, the plot took a turn that forced Billie to revisit her childhood trauma. As it turns out, the man who raped her when she was just 13-years-old is Bell’s competition to take an open seat on the State Medical Board, and she faced the decision of what to do with the information. She ultimately made an incredibly brave decision to try to save others, but it could result in trouble for another character as well as pain for Billie herself.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO