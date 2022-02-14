Adams Cites Killing Of Woman In Chinatown In Plea To Albany Lawmakers To Tweak Bail Reform Laws

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17. Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August,...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, their attorney said Tuesday. The case...
(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
Washington — The Senate on Tuesday approved Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), filling a critical role at the public health agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for more than a year. The final vote was 50 to 46,...
America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...
Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday.
