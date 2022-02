SAN JOSE -- Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Evander Kane's return to SAP Center on Monday. "It was pretty special," Skinner said. "To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I'm really grateful for it."

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO