ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Adobe Issues Security Updates To Fight A 'Critical' Vulnerability

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdobe has alerted users of its Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source that they face a serious vulnerability. A security bulletin issued by the company on Sunday says: “Adobe...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
grahamcluley.com

Update now! Apple pushes out security patches for iPhone and Mac zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple has released urgent security updates for its customers, following the discovery of zero-day vulnerabilities that can be used to hack into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2 are being pushed out to users, fixing a variety of security flaws. But the ones which have raised the most concern are those which may have been actively exploited.
CELL PHONES
theedgemarkets.com

Google issues warning to Chrome users

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Internet-related services and products behemoth Google LLC has cautioned Chrome users of vulnerabilities in a new blog post, where it confirmed 27 exploits have been discovered in the web browser. In the post on Wednesday (Feb 2), Google said that eight exploits have been classified as...
INTERNET
CNET

Windows 11: How to download Microsoft's latest OS on your device

You might be able to get Windows 11 even faster than Microsoft originally projected. Last month, Microsoft reported that users are upgrading to Windows 11 at twice the rate that they did for Windows 10. The company's new operating system has been rolling out to eligible devices earlier ever since Microsoft launched its new operating system on Oct. 5. Everyone using Windows 10 can upgrade for free if they have a compatible computer, but a lot of people are still waiting for the opportunity.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cve#Adobe Commerce#Magento Open Source#Adobecommerce
uticaphoenix.net

When Will Microsoft Stop Supporting Windows 10?

Now that Windows 11 is here, you might be wondering how long you can keep using Windows 10 safely with continued security updates from Microsoft. We have the answer. According to Microsoft’s lifecycle website, the company will officially support Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 Education editions until October 14, 2025. At that point, all regular desktop editions of Windows 10 will reach end-of-life status, which means that they’ll no longer receive security updates from Microsoft.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft releases KB5010342 and KB5010345 updates for Windows 10

It is the time of the month when Microsoft releases updates for Windows, and we've already looked at KB5010386 for Windows 11. There are also two updates available for Windows 10 users to install -- KB5010342 and KB5010345. The update you need depends on which version of Windows 10 you...
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix Windows Update Errors in Windows 11

Users often report Windows update errors on Microsoft’s support forum, as well as other tech support-related websites. Those are issues that occur when users try to update Windows 10 and 11 via Settings. When such an update issue arises, Settings displays an error message that reads, “there were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later."
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechSpot

North Korean hackers launch attack using Windows Update and GitHub

Why it matters: Malwarebytes' Threat Intelligence Team has issued a new warning to users regarding a recently identified threat from the North Korean hacking group Lazarus. The attack uses fake documents with embedded macros designed to resemble Lockheed Martin employment information. Once the macro is executed, the exploit uses Windows Update and GitHub to deliver payloads and infect unsuspecting users.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Medusa malware ramps up Android SMS phishing attacks

The Medusa Android banking Trojan is seeing increased infection rates as it targets more geographic regions to steal online credentials and perform financial fraud. Today, researchers at ThreatFabric have published a new report detailing the latest tricks employed by the Medusa malware and how it continues to evolve with new features.
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

CERTs Urge Patching of Google Chrome, Android Flaws

Several global Computer Emergency Response Teams have issued alerts as well as fixes for Google Chrome browser and Android operating system vulnerabilities. Countries issuing the alerts include France, India and Canada. Google Chrome Vulnerabilities. The Canadian Center for Cyber Security, in its advisory, says that all Chrome for desktop versions...
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Microsoft releases Powertoys 0.55.2 with bug fixes

Microsoft PowerToys are a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. Inspired by the Windows 95 era PowerToys project, this reboot provides power users with ways to squeeze more efficiency out of the Windows and customize it for individual workflows. Powertoys...
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

Essential Addons for Elementor Patches Critical Security Vulnerability

Essential Addons for Elementor, a popular plugin with more than a million active installs, has patched a critical vulnerability that would allow for a local file inclusion attack. The vulnerability was discovered by security researcher Wai Yan Myo Thet and reported to Patchstack on January 25, 2022. Patchstack customers received...
SOFTWARE
mediapost.com

Data Downer: CRM Output Is Often Inaccurate And Costly

CRM data is in such a terrible state that practitioners sometimes falsify it to get what they want. And many would leave their jobs over it, judging by The State of CRM Data Health in 2022, a study released Thursday by Validity. Of the marketers polled, 75% say employees have...
RETAIL
The Hacker News

CISA Warns of Critical Vulnerabilities Discovered in Airspan Networks Mimosa

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday published an Industrial Controls Systems Advisory (ICSA) warning of multiple vulnerabilities in the Airspan Networks Mimosa equipment that could be abused to gain remote code execution, create a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, and obtain sensitive information. "Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities...
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

MakerDAO issues a $10M bug bounty to detect vulnerabilities on the network

MakerDAO has issued $10M bug bounty to white hats and cybersecurity experts who will detect potential attack. This is the largest bounty posted on Immunefi. The bounty comes amidst increased hacking attacks on smart contract protocols. MakerDAO has announced a hefty bounty of up to $10M to any white hat...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Microsoft fixes Outlook for Mac Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

Mac users can breathe a sigh of relief after this Patch Tuesday. A nasty Outlook for Mac vulnerability has been finally fixed. CVE-2022-23280 allowed images to appear in the Preview Pane. Exploiting this would in fact expose the target’s IP information. If you were wondering what else has Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Addresses 50 Vulnerabilities in February Security Patch Release

Microsoft released February security patches on Tuesday, addressing perhaps around 50 or so common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). The 50 or so total count doesn't include around 19 Chromium patches pertaining to the Microsoft Edge browser that also were released this month. Security researchers keeping Microsoft patch tallies described this month's patch count as being rather low in number, but it's "in line with February patches from previous years," according to Dustin Childs of Trend Micro, in his Zero Day Initiative patch analysis.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy