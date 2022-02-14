ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local Ukranian community on high alert amid rising tension with Russia

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NUZJ_0eEQTUtu00

BOSTON, Mass. — The local Ukrainian community is on high alert this week, watching the latest developments in Eastern Europe.

In Boston, Vsevolod Petriv is in constant contact with his aunts and cousins who are still in Ukraine.

“People are worried,” Petriv said. “We are worried here for them and they’re not sure of what’s going to happen. But they are pretty committed they are going to resist as best they can.”

Petriv is the president of the Boston chapter of the Ukranian Congress Committee of America - a national group serving Ukranian immigrants.

On Monday he said he’s concerned about reports that a Russian invasion could happen this week.

If Vladimir Putin orders his military to march into Ukraine, Petriv expects it will be a fierce battle. He says there’s much at stake for the world if his homeland falls.

Petriv also said his group is reaching out to local congressional delegation to look for ways to help.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

