Tommy Dorfman and Angus Cloud Get Spicy at the Coach Show

Most TV drug dealers might be menacing and mean, but Euphoria’s main substance-slinger is very different. Fezco – often shortened to Fez – couldn’t be more chill, his pace throughout the show as steady as his languid drawl. So when Angus Cloud, the breakout actor who portrays him, appears on Zoom, a black balaclava covering his beard and hair, a pale green hoodie pulled up over it, it’s as if the character has jumped off the TV screen and into this one. He seems spectacularly unbothered about much and keeps the same straight face that we’ve seen in many of his scenes through most of the interview.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO