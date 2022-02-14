ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE star Brock Lesnar nails incredible ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin impression in rare interview

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

Brock Lesnar pulled out an incredible impression of WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during a rare interview.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Live, the UFC and professional wrestling star sent fans into a frenzy with his antics.

During a discussion with the hosts, Lesnar broke out into a full-blown “Stone Cold” impression that Austin himself would be proud of.

“Can I get a hell yeah? How about a couple of beers?” the nine-time WWE Champion said, in a perfect Texas accent.

Lesnar’s hilarious impression ensured he was soon trending on social media.

Sign up to our newsletters here .

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Believes Steve Austin Made The Right Decision By Leaving WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling can never be understated. It seems Brock Lesnar commented on a controversial decision made by Steve Austin as well recently.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his current run with WWE, and compared it to his original stint with the company in his recent interview. During his conversation with Pat McAfee, Lesnar talked about how he’s “having fun” now compared to his original run and talked about how that’s because he’s able to do it because he wants to, not because he feels he has to.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals What His Relationship With Vince McMahon Is Really Like

When Brock Lesnar first joined WWE he was quickly pushed to the top of the card, but it wasn’t long before he decided to part ways with the company. It seemed that there was bad blood between the two sides, but Brock returned to WWE in 2012 and he’s had a successful working relationship with the company ever since.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

Brock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return to the red brand a few days before competing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Below you...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update – More On Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 Status

UPDATE: As we reported earlier here on eWn (see original report below), WWE has reached out to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin regarding the possibility of having him work a match at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Pwinsider, it has been confirmed that WWE did make an overture to Austin during the late December to early January timeframe.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Steve Austin
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Teases Getting Involved in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Match

Seth Rollins was on Radio Row for Super Bowl LVI this week and spoke with Claibs Online about a few hot topics pertaining the WWE. At one point he was asked about WrestleMania 38, which will see Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX. This will mark the third time the pair have main evented WrestleMania, the first of which (WrestleMania 31 in 2015) famously saw Rollins insert himself into the bout via his Money in the Bank contract and leave as WWE Champion. Rollins doesn't have that briefcase now, but he's not ruling out the idea of forcing the match to become a triple threat.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Brock Lesnar compares working for Dana White and Vince McMahon, says he “should have got paid more” in UFC

Brock Lesnar believes he was underpaid in the UFC. Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion, is a massive star in WWE but is often talked about returning to the Octagon. When he made his latest return at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, it was a massive fight and it was reported that Brock Lesnar took home $2.5 million for the scrap. Even with that, Lesnar thinks he was underpaid in the promotion.
UFC
Wrestling World

Former WWE star reflects on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful wrestlers of any era. On April 6, 2014, at WrestleMania 30, the Beast put an end to The Undertaker's legendary 'Streak' to collective amazement. Between April 2, 2017, and August 19, 2018, he held the Universal Championship exceeding 500...
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Cold#Wwe Champion#Combat#Ufc
PWMania

Report: WWE Pitched WrestleMania Return To Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a potential in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has made a significant overture towards Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word on if Austin is interested in wrestling his first match in almost 20 years, but WWE is hoping he will come out of retirement for The Grandest Stage of Them All in his home state.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38: Latest Update on Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Steve Austin was at the center of multiple reports on Monday night, as both Fightful Select and PWInsider reported WWE had recently reached out to "Stone Cold" to see if he could be involved in a match at WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas. Neither report said anything had been agreed to, though Sean Ross Sapp did note the hypothetical match would be against Kevin Owens who went on an anti-Texas tirade on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Dave Meltzer then gave an update via Wrestling Observer Radio hours later.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Comments On His Legacy In The Wrestling Business

During The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins’ Mount Rushmore of wrestling list was mentioned and Brock Lesnar said the following regarding his legacy in wrestling:. “I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…like this is a business about making money. Okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making…as the world turns…everything is about turning dollar bills yo.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

WWE rumors: Huge WrestleMania return possible for Kevin Owens program

Multiple reports indicate that WWE is trying to get a huge opponent to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 is on the horizon, and is set to take place across Apr. 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With the event taking place across two nights, it sounds as though WWE is planning on pulling out all of the stops for it.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette pays tribute to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman was one of the architects of Extreme Championship Wrestling's success in the 1990s, but throughout his career, he has also worked for World Championship Wrestling. The 56-year-old from New York is currently under contract with WWE, where he plays the role of the manager in the service of Roman Reigns.
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

502K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy