ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Reinstates Tyreke Evans After Two-Year Absence

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzfGJ_0eEQTOqm00

The NBA announced Monday that it has reinstated guard Tyreke Evans following a two-year absence for violating the league’s anti-drug program. Evans had been disqualified from playing in the NBA on May 17, 2019.

Evans is now an unrestricted free agent, and free to sign with any team beginning on Friday.

Evans, 32, last played during the 2018–19 season for the Pacers. In 69 games, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 18 starts. He was suspended for one game early in that season for tardiness, and missed games later in the year for personal reasons.

Evans was the fourth overall pick by the Kings in the 2009 draft and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s averaged 15.7 points per game for his career.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

NBA makes huge Tyreke Evans decision after 2019 drug ban

Over the years in the NBA, there have been multiple players who have been banned by the authorities after their revelation upon extensive drug use. Tyreke Evans was one of those players. He played last in the 2018-19 season for the Indiana Pacers but was found to be violating the league’s and NBPA’s anti-drug policy. As a result, the same personnel were suspended.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what Lakers offered Celtics at trade deadline for Schroder, per report

Former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was the subject of many rumors in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline before ultimately getting dealt from Boston to the Houston Rockets in a multi-player deal. The Rockets acquired Schroder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando and sent...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Please get the family info ASAP” Donovan Mitchell heart-broken after 12-years-old ‘biggest’ Jazz fan’s demise

Stars like Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson have been the marquee stars for Utah Jazz for more than couple of seasons now. Not only have these stars won hearts on the court but their gestures have changed lives off it as well. With the most disturbing news headlining in Utah as a 12-years-old fan attempted suicide days before he passed away, Mitchell was witnessed showcasing his true emotions on the heartbreaking affair.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyreke Evans
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on James Harden being ‘unhappy’ with Nets

By now we’re still scrambling to unpack what the heck happened to the “scary hours” dream. James Harden was brought into the Nets’ camp to be the final superstar-caliber complementary piece to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But instead, by the time we learned Harden wasn’t very happy, the trade winds had accumulated into a tornado.
NBA
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated#Pacers#Unrestricted Free Agent
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Assesses Andre Drummond's Replacement Paul Reed

Many suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers found the best backup of Joel Embiid's career in Andre Drummond this past offseason. As the veteran big man was a full-time starter for roughly the last ten years, the Sixers were confident that Drummond was going to excel in a backup's role behind one of the NBA's most talented centers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Super Bowl 56: Watch LeBron James break into dance, celebrate Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown

One of the most prominent storylines among the supporting cast of players in Super Bowl 56 is that of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: Once a superstar on the New York Giants, Beckham was relegated to free agency midseason, forcing his way off the Cleveland Browns as questions about both whether he was a good teammate and if he was past his prime swirled.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers have to trade Anthony Davis after this season

The Los Angeles Lakers have been reeling for a while now, and the trade deadline passed without the organization making a trade to improve its roster. While the season is not yet completely lost, some people around the league are already suggesting that the Lakers look ahead to the offseason. For instance, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently stated that L.A. should make a significant roster change once this season ends.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five: "Jason Kidd, MJ, Bron, Tim Duncan And Shaq Diesel."

It is always tough to decide who the greatest of all time is in any sport considering how many factors there are to consider in any amazing athlete's career. A lot of people have their ideas of the ideal team they would pick if they had the chance though, and in basketball, those 5 spots mean that you can add a lot more greats into it. It is nearly impossible to reach a consensus on what the best team would be, but NBA legend Tracy McGrady seems to have his one locked at this point.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy