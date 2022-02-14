ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SI's Best Super Bowl LVI Photos

By SI Editors
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVmdD_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFL6K_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dQD1_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHlF2_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with the Lombardi trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YIE8_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhkOo_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYMeq_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bloj_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6Hb1_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0qM4_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Ernest Jones #50 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8z6S_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4HNi_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with head coach Sean McVay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ekIX_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Hakeem Adeniji #77 and Quinton Spain #67 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQihN_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrH3w_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BURqG_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aR13J_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e81gx_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXhEU_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuF6N_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQpTl_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmKiM_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXPoP_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115gUr_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRJ0K_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvEK4_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av0T0_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OBSM_0eEQTNy300
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVcXQ_0eEQTNy300
Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ernest Jones
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Si#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
StyleCaster

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Rams vs. the Giants

With more than seven years in the NFL, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Odell Beckham Jr.’s net worth and how much he made from the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and other football teams. Beckham was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and played football, basketball and track for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana, In football, he played as the wide receiver, quarterback, running back and cornerback for his high school’s Greenies football team. After he graduated from high school, Beckham, who was rated as the number 6 wide receiver and the...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy