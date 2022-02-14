SI's Best Super Bowl LVI Photos
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammates after touchdown.
Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with the Lombardi trophy.
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ernest Jones #50 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with head coach Sean McVay.
Hakeem Adeniji #77 and Quinton Spain #67 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the loss.
