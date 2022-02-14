ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offset gifts Cardi B six Chanel purses for Valentine’s Day

By Meredith Clark
 23 hours ago

Cardi B wins best Valentine ’s Day after her husband Offset gifted her not one but six Chanel purses for the special day.

The Migos rapper shared to his Instagram story on Sunday the moment his wife unboxed her six new handbags.

“I got that one in Dubai,” Offset said in the video as Cardi opened her first gift, a red and black sequin crossbody bag. The next purse was a medium-sized yellow double flap bag with the signature gold chain strap. The WAP singer is heard squealing in the video when she realises it already matched the outfit she was wearing.

In the series of videos, Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — sent his rapper wife throughout their house to find the next purse, which was covered in thousands of red rose petals under a rose-adorned archway. “This is a scavenger hunt,” Cardi B is said in the video.

“This one is cute,” Cardi B said when she opened her third surprise, a small pastel blue style Chanel purse. “This one matches my outfit too,” she said.

The Grammy-award winning rapper seemed even more excited when she unboxed a large aqua Chanel purse, and asked her husband where he found it. That is, until she starts dancing when she opens another box to reveal the fifth Chanel purse —  a pink version of the aqua purse.

“Babe, I can’t,” Cardi B says in the video as her husband leads her outside to a heart-shaped rose display, with candles circling the final gift box. “This too much.” The final reveal was a black Chanel tote bag with gold hardware. The Bodak Yellow rapper took to her Instagram to share a final image of all six purses. “Did that,” she captioned the Instagram story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIOY2_0eEQTKJs00

Cardi B, 28, and Offset, 30, got married in September 2017 and share two children together — their daughter Kulture, 3, and their newborn son. The couple announced the birth of their second child last September in an Instagram post. In a statement, the couple said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son.”

