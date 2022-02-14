ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Carolina Herrera brings splashes of color on Valentine's Day

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2Eja_0eEQTIYQ00

Strong statement pieces in bold colors meant to emphasize bravery, confidence and exuberance dominated Wes Gordon's runway at Carolina Herrera on Monday, with short dresses sporting ruffles in bold crimson and long trains in hues of pink, right on theme for Valentine’s Day.

A color palette of deep reds, purples, blues, pinks and yellows gave fiery life to dramatic silhouettes in gowns and party dresses of various lengths, adorned with large bows or voluminous sleeves. There were also sharply tailored pants ensembles designed to depict a self-assured, confident woman.

Gordon also used shades of black and white to contrast with the bright hues. He said in a backstage interview that as he was sketching for this Fall/Winter 2022 collection, themes of brave and self-assured women ran through his mind, and he also prioritized making "something special and something full of love.”

“The Carolina Herrera woman is looking for epic clothes," he said, "strong clothes for strong women.”

The collection debuted a wide variety of mid-length dresses with plunging necklines or flared, dramatic silhouettes alongside chic mini-dresses, some with colorful floral patterns. Among the most striking garments was a bright red cocktail mini adorned with a tulle ruffle around the shoulders and neck, so big that it obscured the lower part of the model's face.

“The silhouettes this season are markedly linear and tailored, yet feature moments of exuberance like an undulating cascade, an enormous sleeve or a color reveal at a hem,” the label explained on its Instagram page.

Most of the models wore sleek pulled-back hairstyles and strappy black heels. Some even wore oversized black sunglasses — no matter that this was a freezing mid-February day in New York .

Gordon said that there was a reason he was going for the dramatic. “It’s our most fabulous, dramatic pieces that are selling the fastest,” he said. "There is definitely, I think, a desire to celebrate, to get dressed. The moment is absolutely right now.”

Celebrities on hand included “West Side Story” Oscar nominee alum Ariana DeBose, Alexandra Daddario of “The White Lotus,” and Alisha Boe of “13 Reasons Why.”

DeBose, who wore a Herrera floral mini in deep purple, praised Gordon for helming the fashion house in his mid-30s. “I find his work to be incredibly inventive, but also again celebrating femininity,” she said. "And for me, being a Latina, I could see myself ... in these beautiful, beautiful garments," she said.

Debuting the show to a physical audience this year was important to Gordon because, he said, “We are such a proud part of New York Fashion Week. I am proud to be a designer in New York. This was an opportunity that we were going to say, ‘We are here, we are continuing to make the most beautiful things, the world continues to turn, and we are so proud to be a part of that conversation.’"

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Alisha Boe
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Carolina Herrera
Hello Magazine

Queen Letizia wows royal fans in bold leather look

Cementing her status as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, Queen Letizia just put together the chicest leather look for an engagement in Madrid. Presiding over the 'Forum Against Cancer' on World Cancer Day, the Spanish monarch layered a red leather jacket from Carolina Herrera over a black midi dress from Mango. Expertly accessorised, Letizia added a burgundy belt by Möhel and a matching clutch bag and stilettos, both from Magrit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Falls in Love With Valentine’s Day in Pink Coat Dress, Pointy Pumps & Floral Wristband

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jill Biden was pretty in pink while clad in a hue appropriate for Valentine’s Day. The first lady welcomed visitors to the White House on Monday on the South Lawn in an elegant outfit complete in the soft hue from head to toe. Biden greeted second grade students from Aiton Elementary School wearing a midi pink coat dress with coordinating pumps. The pointy footwear included knot ankle straps and 3-inch heels. The professor flashed a heart symbol by creating the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces Ivy Heart Valentine’s Day Collection

Beyoncé puts “love on top” in her latest Ivy Park drop. The singer’s athleisure fashion brand with adidas has announced the IVY HEART collection, due just in time for Valentine’s Day. The adidas X Ivy Park drop is the first from the creative partnership this year following the HALLS OF IVY release from the 2020 winter holiday season. The collection, available online Feb. 9 and in-store Feb. 10, continues the Ivy Park tradition of inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion styles, performance gear, footwear, and accessories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) The campaign stars Karrueche...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Reds#Purples#Party#Instagram
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Celebrates Her Birthday in Floral Deep V-Neck Dress and Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kerry Washington rang in another year in the most stylish look. The actress celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday and posted a series of photos from the festivities to her Instagram. She included a heartfelt caption thanking everyone for the birthday wishes; she added the organizations she’s passionate about. In her photos, Washington wore a stunning midi dress from Elie Saab with a plunging neckline. The dress was covered in floral appliqué in shades of green and blue over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KSN.com

Best red midi dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to picking out the best dress for the occasion, there are several key things to consider. Everything from the cut to the neckline to the fabric affects the look and weight of the dress, as well as when to wear it. If you’re looking for something elegant and flattering, check out the Dresstells Casual A-Line Midi Party Dress. This red midi dress is modest, comfortable and versatile enough for most occasions.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jill Biden Twins With Carrie Bradshaw in a Lookalike Floral Dress With Her Go-To Yellow Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden gave Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money in her most recent outfit, worn yesterday to the annual National Governors Association’s Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Cementing her penchant for floral prints, the first lady attended the NGA Breakfast in a dark blue dress with a white, gold and green floral print. The style included a short-sleeved belted silhouette, complete with a knee-length skirt. Her outfit was complete with a dark green face...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Beyoncé Spreads Love in Red Velvet Tracksuit & Dipped Stan Smith Sneakers From New Ivy Heart x Adidas Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. 2022 is officially in full swing now and if you are an avid Bey Hive member, then you have probably noticed that Beyoncé has been missing in action on social media. On the heels of the release of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, the world renowned pop icon surprised her fans with a slew of selfies on Monday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Houston’s very own took to Instagram to give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Houndstooth Trench Coat and Sleek Leather Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Courteney Cox stepped out in her signature sharp style while appearing on “The John Bishop Show” in London this week. The “Friends” star wore a red flounced midi dress beneath a houndstooth trench coat. The tonal pieces were sharply layered together, complete with a thin gold necklace. Cox’s ensemble was finished with a black crescent-shaped leather crossbody bag. Cox’s shoes of choice were a pair of sharp leather boots. The “Scream” star’s footwear featured a knee-high silhouette with black leather uppers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Blooms in Floral-Print Dress, Green Coat & White Pointy Pumps for ‘Marry Me’ Promo Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez is a scene in green and florals. The “Monster-in-Law” star was spotted Friday while out and about in New York City doing promo for her new film “Marry Me.” When it comes to the outfit, Lopez opted for a vibrant look that consisted of Del Core’s emerald green coat that had an intricate design, including a belt, a slightly oversized collar and oversized sleeves. Underneath, she wore the label’s green, yellow and white floral-printed dress that showed off...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Bursts With Color in Graphic Midi Dress and Slouch Boots for ‘Today Show’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez made her latest press appearance in a colorful outfit. The international superstar headed to “The Today Show” on Thursday morning in NYC to discuss her upcoming rom-com movie, “Marry Me.” Lopez stepped out in a printed midi dress with shades of blues, greens, yellows and more. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves and was cinched in with a black belt. Lopez even added a matching bag to the look. She finished off the outfit with...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

502K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy