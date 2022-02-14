ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alyssa Scott reveals the final heartbreaking words she said to five-month-old son

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UR6rz_0eEQTHfh00

Alyssa Scott has shared what her last words to her and Nick Cannon ’s five-month-old son were before he passed away due to a brain tumour.

On February 13, in honour of Valentine’s Day, Scott, 28, shared a photo of her son wearing a bear costume. Cannon and the model welcomed their first child, Zen, together in July 2021, but the baby was later diagnosed with a brain tumour. Unfortunately, he passed away at five months old in December.

“I can imagine us the night before Valentine’s Day filling out cards to hand to your classmates,” Scott wrote in the caption. “ All signed with your handwriting... I know it would say: love, Zen. Every letter written with your tiny little hand. I often think about your voice. The sound of you saying “I love you mom,” Words I will never hear, But still feel to this day. I know you love me, Zen.”

She then emphasised how she sees her son “everywhere” and in “everything that is beautiful.”

“When I hear a baby giggle, when I see children playing,” she continued. “You are there. If I had one wish it would be to hold you. I know everything around me would stand still. It would be just you and me.”

Towards the end of the caption, Scott revealed what her final words to her child were before he passed.

“My last words to you were “I’m here, I love you.”” she wrote. “That will ring true until the end of time... I’m here and I love you baby. I’m just missing you extra today. My son.”

This isn’t the first time Scott has opened up about Zen and her grieving process. During Christmas time this past December, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of Zen’s crib.

“Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” Scott wrote in a since expired Instagram story, shared via People .

“Walking by his room..sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent,” she continued. “I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season. I am also reading your messages and keeping them close to me during this time.”

Along with Zen, Cannon is the father of seven other children. He has 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden "Sagon" and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell;  and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Recently, Cannon has received some criticism for announcing that he’s expecting another child with De La Rosa only two months after Zen’s death. He issued an apology for this on his show.

“I didn’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke and I know I could do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” he said.

“So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better, continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me, each and every day through these processes,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott breaks silence after he confirms he is going to be a dad again weeks after death of their son

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died. The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Alyssa Scott is “at peace” and “will not judge” amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again. The 28-year-old model admitted it is “painful” hearing her late son Zen — who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months — being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alyssa Scott Says She’s ‘At Peace’ After Son’s Death Amid News Nick Cannon’s Expecting 8th Baby

Alyssa Scott admits it’s ‘painful’ to be part of conversations about Nick Cannon expecting his eighth child but she is ‘centered’ and ‘at peace.’. Alyssa Scott is letting the world know that she is feeling “centered” as she works on healing from the tragic death of her and Nick Cannon’s five-month-old son Zen. Fans have been checking in on the singer as Nick Cannon revealed that he’s expecting his eighth child on Monday, Jan. 31. She expressed the positives that her son brought her in his short time on earth including “expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible” and “filled that space with compassion” on a heartfelt Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
KTVB

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Name of Their Newborn Son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed their son's name. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and the 30-year-old rapper have decided to name their son Wolf. Jenner revealed the name in an Instagram Story she posted on Friday. "Wolf Webster," she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Scott's real name is Jacques Webster.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itsalyssaemm
E! News

Married at First Sight's Alyssa Begs Producers to Not Make Her Move In With Husband

Watch: "Married at First Sight" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Looks like Alyssa and Chris' aren't getting the happily ever after they had hoped for. Alyssa and Chris said "I do" during the season 14 premiere of Married at First Sight on Jan. 5, but the honeymoon phase is certainly over. Now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, Alyssa and Chris head to the tennis courts—but it's not all fun and games.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Will Feel ‘Completely Blindsided’ by Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Actions After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Warm welcome? Shanna Moakler‘s reunion with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau may not be as sweet as expected, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Moakler, 46, “would not be happy” with her boyfriend’s behavior while she competed on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas Chapel

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the daughter of two Hip Hop icons now that she has tied the knot. For years, Growing Up Hip Hop fans have been getting to know Egypt Criss and her beau Sam Wright thanks to WEtv. The young couple put their relationship highs and lows out for the world to see, causing the pair to often become targets of critics.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes Over Son Gabe Surprising Her With Gifts Amid Strained Kody Brown Marriage

No matter what Janelle and Kody Brown are going through, the mother-of-six can always count on her kids to have her back. Season 16 of Sister Wives has shown the couple's strained relationship go from bad to worse, starting from their different views about the COVID-19 pandemic to where the 52-year-old sees herself in their polygamous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Should be Proud’ of Her Kids Amid Kody Drama, Fans Say 

Sister Wives fans praised Janelle Brown for raising such “amazing kids” amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown. “When you come home after a long day to find a surprise,” Janelle, 52, captioned a photo via Instagram on Friday, February 4, of a note from son Gabe along with flowers he gave her. “Grateful for my kids,” she added in addition to a heart-eyed emoji.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

502K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy