ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Iconic Hollywood sign replaced with ‘Rams House’ to celebrate Super Bowl win

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXigO_0eEQTGmy00

The Hollywood sign is getting a temporary makeover to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl.

The iconic sign, which famously sits in hills above the city, will be transformed to read “Rams House”, following their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The switch was announced by Mayor Eric Garcetti following the win, and by Monday afternoon the change was already underway.

“What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Mr Garcetti said in a statement.

“This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our LA pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSLOl_0eEQTGmy00

The phrase was chosen as “Whose House? Rams House!” has become a battle cry for the team’s supporters since its move back to the city from St Louis.

The installation is expected to stay in place until Wednesday.

The Rams will also be honoured with a Wednesday victory parade, which will end at their former stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said.

City officials say that they will help with extra pedestrian and vehicle traffic caused by the installation.

The installation is the result of a partnership between the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust.

The Rams are paying for the project, according to Mr Garcetti’s spokesman Alex Comisar.

Mr Demoff thanks authorities for allowing the Rams to “recognise this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

And he added: “Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Cooper Kupp

In just under an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. It’s just like another home game for the Rams, who call SoFi Stadium home during the regular season. Of course, there’s a little more on the line this Sunday night.
NFL
The Malibu Times

LA Rams win Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams win 2022 Super Bowl — Final score 23 to 20 over Bengals. Whole Foods center developer wishes good luck to fellow Malibu shopping center owner The post LA Rams win Super Bowl appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Super Bowl 2022 players' homes: Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow + more

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to go head-to-head at the 2022 Super Bowl, and with some of the highest-earning athletes in the world among the teams, many of the players have seriously impressive property portfolios. From Odell Beckham Jr. to Aaron Donald, take a peek behind closed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Sign#St Louis#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Hollywood Sign Trust
sandiegouniontribune.com

Have the Los Angeles Rams ever won a Super Bowl?

The Rams have won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams, however, have yet to win a Super Bowl. During the franchise’s 22-year L.A. sabbatical, the Rams went to two Super Bowls in St. Louis, winning the 2000 title on Mike Jones tackle of the Titans’ Kevin Dyson at the one as time expired, and losing two years later to the Patriots on Adam Vinatieri’s field goal as time expired.
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Rams finish off their comeback to LA, win Super Bowl LVI

Excess was the order of the day. From the outrageous prices simply to park, let alone to get in SoFi Stadium, to the non-stop stream of celebrities who suddenly were diehard fans and the dream Los Angeles halftime show, there was little that was subtle about Super Bowl LVI. Then,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs, results throughout NFL history: Every winning, losing team and MVP from every Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are looking to etch their names into the NFL history books Sunday by becoming the third consecutive quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady took home the award for a record fifth time last season after leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback the Buccaneers defeated in the Super Bowl, won MVP honors the previous year in Kansas City's win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

Less than 24 hours since the Los Angeles Rams became Super Bowl champions, they wasted no time getting the celebration underway. Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp said at his Monday morning press conference that he's heading to the park following his media obligations. "I think we're going to keep it...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

502K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy