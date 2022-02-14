Woman Sentenced for Fake Tax Returns That Sought More Than $6M in Refunds
Charese Johnson was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of...www.newsweek.com
why are these people wripping off million an get 3 years this is not justice people do less of a crime gets more time Wtf
