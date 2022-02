Sock and apparel maker Bombas is looking into a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a Monday (Feb. 14) Bloomberg report. The company might pursue that this year, according to an anonymous source, and Bombas has talked with potential underwriters. However, the targeted valuation and timeline for this haven’t been revealed, and the retailer might also choose to stay private or go for something else.

