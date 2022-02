The Las Vegas Raiders have holes on both sides of the ball, and they look to fill them with a loaded 2022 NFL Draft. This April, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager David Ziegler will have his first NFL Draft at the helm, as the team moved on from Mike Mayock this offseason. Mayock found some gems in the later rounds during his time as GM, but never really hit on elite talent in the first round, where he had five picks in his first two years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO