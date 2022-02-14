ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Warnings about 'brain-control' weapons reflect growing US concern about China's military research

By Stavros Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 20 hours ago

REUTERS/China Daily

  • In late 2021, the US sanctioned several Chinese entities over the creation of biotechnology that includes "purported brain-control weaponry."
  • That warning seems to align with reports Beijing is pursuing weapons that could disorient or confuse enemy forces, making them easier to subdue.

In late 2021, the US government sanctioned several Chinese entities for their involvement in the creation of biotechnology that includes "purported brain-control weaponry."

As an aspiring superpower, the Chinese Communist Party has doggedly pursued economic, technological, and military supremacy, often through illegal or questionable means.

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security now says the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutions have been involved in the research and support of biotechnology, including brain-control weaponry, that the Chinese military intends to use to gain a battlefield advantage.

Human-rights abuses and national security

A security guard next to a jet engine turbo-fan at the China Aviation Expo in Beijing, September 20, 2005.

PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

In a notice to the Federal Register published in December, the Commerce Department added 34 China-based entities to its blacklist, accusing them of "acting contrary to the foreign policy or national security interests of the United States."

"The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release.

The US Commerce Department put the Chinese firms, laboratories, research centers, and academic institutions on the Entity List, which is designed to sanction individuals, organizations, and companies that pose or might pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy.

In addition to the Chinese entities, the department sanctioned entities in Turkey, Malaysia, and Georgia for "diverting or attempting to divert" US material to Iranian military programs.

The department sanctioned five Chinese medical and technology companies and institutions for their support of China's military modernization efforts and five others for acquiring or trying to acquire US-made items that would reinforce the People's Liberation Army.

The decision to sanction the Chinese entities follows evidence that their research, products, or services have a military application and are being used or will be used to support the Chinese Communist Party's human-rights abuses.

The international community has repeatedly criticized Beijing for its genocidal policies against the Uighurs in Xinjiang. The US has accused the Chinese Communist Party of crimes against humanity for its targeting and prosecuting the Uighur minority.

"We cannot allow US commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security," Raimondo said, adding that the US "will continue to stand strong" against efforts "to turn tools that can help humanity prosper into implements that threaten global security and stability."

Brain-control weapons

Chinese special-operations forces conduct nighttime anti-terrorism training, December 6, 2021.

Yu Haiyang/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

At the heart of the sanctions is the Chinese Communist Party's ongoing attempt to create weapons that would facilitate "cognitive control operations."

The Chinese military correctly asserts that advancing technologies are rapidly changing the nature of warfare. Beijing wants to have a modern mechanized military that is interconnected and can share information rapidly and smoothly, while integrating advanced capabilities to analyze vast troves of data and offer its forces a cognitive advantage.

As a result, Beijing has adjusted its military modernization priorities to include "intelligentized" capabilities alongside the mechanization and informatization of its forces.

According to the Pentagon's most recent report on the Chinese military, Beijing has been exploring "next-generation operational concepts for intelligentized warfare, such as attrition warfare by intelligent swarms, cross-domain mobile warfare, AI-based space confrontation, and cognitive control operations."

Cognitive control operations, using so-called brain-control weapons, would suit an autocratic regime that seeks physical and digital oversight of populations under its control, and they would have domestic and foreign applications.

Chinese special-operations forces train with a drone, January 4, 2022.

Yu Haiyang/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Translated Chinese military reports obtained by The Washington Times suggest Beijing is looking to create weapons that could subdue enemy forces and reduce the amount of force needed to defeat them. Such weapons would disorient or confuse enemy forces, making them easy game for Chinese troops.

The Pentagon's report said that the Chinese military has continued its campaign to become a global innovation power by mastering advanced technologies, which aligns with previous Chinese Communist Party statements about the "intelligentization" of future warfare by using emerging and disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum, biomedical, autonomous systems, and cloud computing.

What Beijing can't create or invent, it has stolen .

Last year, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center came out with a report listing five technology sectors it said were essential to US national and economic interests , and which foreign powers, including China and Russia, were attempting to influence or purloin secrets from.

"These sectors produce technologies that may determine whether America remains the world's leading superpower or is eclipsed by strategic competitors in the next few years," the agency said.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

AP_001275.629380f36a7d4ae0a44b03918d2cfe23.0425
10h ago

China’s leader is focus on advancement and economic development! Biden administration is focus on the 50 genders and the next lie to tell its people!

Reply(1)
3
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
