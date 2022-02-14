ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

"Triumph" won't come in form of new stadium for area pro soccer team

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

Triumph won't be coming in the form of a new stadium for the Upstate's only pro soccer team. On Monday, the Greenville County Finance Committee voted 3-2 against a proposal for a new venue that would play host to the Greenville Triumph.

The proposed plan called for a stadium with just over 8,000 seats to be built at Mauldin's Bridgeway Station. The estimated cost of the stadium was over 38 million dollars and the proposal called for the county to foot the bill and then lease the stadium to the Triumph at a cost of over $300,000 annually.

