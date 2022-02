The betting industry has been on the rise for quite a few years. However, it is yet to achieve its full potential due to inevitable setbacks that have been a significant challenge to its growth. Money laundering has been the topmost issue in this space, followed by the bookmaker domination. It is the same in every sphere of the betting industry, including sports betting, which is immensely popular globally. Blockchain is often accused of easing the laundering process, allowing criminals to stay anonymous. aggle.io, an innovative decentralized sports betting platform, is a solution here. aggle.io operates on Blockchain to neutralize such criminal attacks and make sports betting exchanges safe for users around the world.

GAMBLING ・ 14 HOURS AGO