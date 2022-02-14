ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Supreme Court Allows Alabama Districting Plan to Remain in Effect

Cover picture for the articleIn a 5-4 vote in Merrill v. Milligan the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 7 allowed Alabama’s districting plan, which a three-judge panel concluded violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), to go into effect during the upcoming primary, while litigation continues in this case. Alabama’s...

Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
PBS NewsHour

Civil rights groups worry Black districts may face increased GOP scrutiny after recent Supreme Court ruling on voting rights laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For decades, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson’s Florida district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington.
MSNBC

The Supreme Court wages war on Black power — now and in the future

Lately, there has been justifiable alarm over conservatives' efforts to ban school lessons about social inequality. These attacks strike at the heart of Black history, threatening to bury it under a heap of white, revisionist excrement. But lest we forget: The Black present and Black future are under vicious assault,...
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
Stephen Breyer
Sonia Sotomayor
Elena Kagan
Samuel Alito
Brett Kavanaugh
John Roberts
Mother Jones

Supreme Court Reinstates Alabama’s Racial Gerrymander

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court on Monday halted a lower court ruling that had required Alabama to redraw a gerrymandered congressional map. The move signals the new conservative majority’s willingness to eviscerate one of the last remaining components of the Voting Rights Act: the provision that bars the use of racial gerrymanders to dilute the voting power of Black Americans. The order functionally guarantees that in 2022, Black residents of the state will be able to elect their preferred candidate in only one out of seven congressional districts, despite making up 27 percent of the state’s population.
Washington Post

More evidence the Supreme Court is hostile to the Voting Rights Act

In another sign of hostility toward minority voting rights, the Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a lower-court decision that invalidated an Alabama congressional map for failing to create a second majority-Black district in the state as required by the Voting Rights Act. Opinions to start the day, in...
thecutoffnews.com

U.S. Supreme Court blocks lower court ruling in Alabama Congressional maps

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a lower court’s decision over the creation of a second majority-Black voting Congressional District in Alabama. The Supreme Court ordered a stay Monday following the state’s emergency appeal challenging the unanimous Jan. 24 decision of a lower court that the Congressional maps approved by the Alabama legislature violated the Voting Rights Act. The lower court had ruled that the state’s population demographics required the creation of a second minority district to be used in the 2022 election cycle.
Slate

SCOTUS Just Blew Up the Voting Rights Act’s Ban on Racial Gerrymandering

On Monday afternoon, the Supreme Court crushed yet another key component of the Voting Rights Act, halting a lower court order that required Alabama to redraw its egregious racial gerrymander. The court’s intervention in Merrill v. Milligan was so radically unjustified that Chief Justice John Roberts—an architect of the judicial attack on voting rights—dissented, alongside the three liberals. The court’s order indicates that the five ultraconservative justices are preparing to dismantle the VRA’s guarantee against gerrymanders that dilute the voting strength of Black Americans. Indeed, by interceding so aggressively in Merrill, these far-right justices have effectively nullified this guarantee for the current redistricting cycle.
alreporter.com

ALGOP calls on U.S. Supreme Court to grant stay on congressional map

The Alabama Republican Party is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a stay in the federal court order requiring qualifying to remain open for all seven of Alabama’s U.S. House seats while the state’s congressional district map is redrawn. The party filed a “friend of the...
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
