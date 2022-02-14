Poll shows Sarah Huckabee Sanders nearly 10 points ahead of field in Arkansas governor race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new poll released Monday shows Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders holding nearly a 10-point lead ahead of the rest of the field to be the next Arkansas governor.

According to the poll conducted by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College , Sanders, the only Republican currently running for the office, stands at 43.5%, putting her ahead of her Democratic and third-party counterparts.

In the polling, 961 Arkansas voters were asked if they would vote for Sanders, a Democratic nominee or a third party/independent candidate if the vote were to be held right now.

The poll points out that the generic Democratic nominee pulls in a 34% vote, while third-party/independent nominees are at 7.5%. There were 15% of those polled who just don’t know which way they would vote.

There are currently five Democrats vying for the party nomination, including Dr. Anthony Bland, Dr. Chris Jones, Jay Martin, James “Rus” Russell, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. One Libertarian Party candidate, Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., has also announced his campaign.

“While this question asks generically about other candidates, it’s clear that Sanders has a healthy lead,” Talk Business & Politics editor-in-chief Roby Brock said. “She is well below the 50% threshold, but since no major media spending has occurred for any candidate messaging and the election is months away, I consider this a baseline starting point to monitor this race going forward.”

Sanders has broken records with her fundraising efforts in the last year, while at the same time sending two other candidates vying for the office into other races.

Just a couple of weeks after Sanders announced her run, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced he was exiting the race to instead run for the Attorney General’s office.

Later in the fall, current Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge said she was ending her run for the state’s stop spot, jumping into the crowded field in the lieutenant governor race.

According to Talk Business and Politics, local talk show host Doc Washburn said he would consider challenging Sanders in the Republican primary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.