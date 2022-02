Intel on Tuesday submitted to DRM-Next what is likely to be their biggest set of feature updates for their "i915" kernel graphics driver in this spring's Linux 5.18. Yesterday's pull request has Alder Lake N platform support is now in place. The Alder Lake N support isn't much of a difference from the driver perspective over the existing Alder Lake S and P support that has already stabilized. Mesa 22.0 adds ADL-N for their OpenGL and Vulkan drivers and now with Linux 5.18 the necessary kernel-side support is in place. With Linux 5.17 are also some bits of ADL-N support already too like working audio. Alder Lake N is for Intel's 12th Gen ultra low voltage SoCs for use in Chromebooks and other low-power, lower-end devices. With the graphics support for Linux 5.18, this seems to be the base kernel version for expecting good ADL-N support when hardware surfaces.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO