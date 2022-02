Appgate announced the appointment of Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and President of Appgate Federal Division. As CISO, Taddeo will direct Appgate’s global security operations, crisis management and business continuity processes. Additionally, he will oversee Appgate’s federal government business, collaborating with the sales and technical leadership teams to define and deliver new Zero Trust solutions to meet the needs and desired outcomes of the company’s public sector customers. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO