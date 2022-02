The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO