Appgate appoints Leo Taddeo as CISO

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAppgate announced the appointment of Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and President of Appgate Federal Division. As CISO, Taddeo will direct Appgate’s global security operations, crisis management and business continuity processes. Additionally, he will oversee Appgate’s federal government business, collaborating with the sales and technical leadership teams to...

