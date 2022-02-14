ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Youngsville city councilman dies unexpectedly

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqtW1_0eEQQesv00

YOUNGSVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter is asking for prayers for the family and friends of a city council member.

Councilman Gary P Williams died unexpectedly Monday.

“With great sadness I am sharing that our friend Councilman Gary P Williams passed away unexpected Monday. He loved Youngsville with all his heart and we loved him back.” Ritter said.

Williams was elected to the city council in 2018.

In addition to his public service, he was a successful businessman having owned Gary P. Williams Construction.

“He served our community as a former police officer, business owner, man of faith, and as an elected City Councilman.” Ritter said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

“We will miss his laughter, wisdom, and level headed approach to our daily issues.”

He was 57-years-old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Lafayette overdose deaths jump 300% in three years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) For the first time, the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has reported over 100 overdose deaths in a year. A drug that killed zero people in Lafayette Parish just six years ago, killed 96 people in 2021. The fact is fentanyl deaths have been doubling in Lafayette Parish every year since 2018. “When […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngsville, LA
Government
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KLFY News 10

Welsh votes to allow Sunday alcohol sales

WELSH, La. (AP) — Bars, lounges and liquor stores in a southwest Louisiana town of 3,300 will soon be able to open on Sundays. The Welsh Board of Aldermen voted 3 to 2 to allow such sales, starting at noon. However, no alcohol sales will be allowed between 2 a.m. and noon Sunday, The American […]
WELSH, LA
KLFY News 10

Accessible zone designated for Mardi Gras parades in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for those with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston St. and St. Julien St. by Fire Station Number Five. The Lafayette Fire Department is providing this service and the zone will be cordoned […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#The City Council
KLFY News 10

La. Black man freed from jail after 44 years

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) In Marksville, a man sent to prison for the rape of two sisters is scheduled to be a free man. Vincent Simmons already served 44 years of that 100-year sentence.  Simmons was convicted in 1977 of raping two 14-year-old twin sisters.  Even back then he maintained his innocence. 12th Judicial District Court […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLFY News 10

Downtown Alive! announces Spring lineup

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the return of Downtown Alive! (DTA!) live, in-person music starting on Friday, March 11. The series features a diverse lineup and will bring back beloved traditions as well as forge new ones. DLU says that its focus throughout the Spring is to leverage partnerships with […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy