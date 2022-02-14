COVID-19: CT Senate Votes To Extend Lamont's Executive Orders, Including Masks In Schools

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Photo Credit: Twitter/@GovNedLamont

The Connecticut Senate voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s remaining pandemic-related executive orders, including the statewide mandate requiring children to wear masks in schools and at child care centers.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 21 to 14 with one senator absent, which followed last week’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where the measure easily passed by an 86-62 vote.

Other executive orders being extended include:

Vaccination or testing for nursing home visitors;

Relaxing certain training and hiring requirements for medical professionals to help address staffing shortages;

Waiving bidding requirements to procure goods and services tied to the pandemic.

Most of the executive orders are scheduled to expire on Friday, April 15. The school mask mandate runs through Monday, Feb. 28. After that, it would be up to local officials to make the call about masks in their own districts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.