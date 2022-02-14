ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: CT Senate Votes To Extend Lamont's Executive Orders, Including Masks In Schools

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EstnI_0eEQQF0s00
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Photo Credit: Twitter/@GovNedLamont

The Connecticut Senate voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s remaining pandemic-related executive orders, including the statewide mandate requiring children to wear masks in schools and at child care centers.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 21 to 14 with one senator absent, which followed last week’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where the measure easily passed by an 86-62 vote.

Other executive orders being extended include:

  • Vaccination or testing for nursing home visitors;
  • Relaxing certain training and hiring requirements for medical professionals to help address staffing shortages;
  • Waiving bidding requirements to procure goods and services tied to the pandemic.

Most of the executive orders are scheduled to expire on Friday, April 15. The school mask mandate runs through Monday, Feb. 28. After that, it would be up to local officials to make the call about masks in their own districts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Infection Rate Below 3.5 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped back below 3.50 percent as the number of patients being hospitalized for the virus approaches 400. Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 11, Connecticut conducted nearly 46,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 1,524 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 3.32 percent positivity rate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

NJ-Based Crypto Firm Will Pay SEC, States Unprecedented $100M Penalty

A Jersey City-based cryptocurrency company will pay a record $100 million to settle alleged violations of investor-protection laws, state and federal authorities jointly announced. BlockFi Lending LLC neither admitted nor denied any wrongdoing when it agreed to the highest fine ever by a cryptocurrency company, Acting New Jersey Attorney General...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Judge Tosses Sarah Palin's Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin had her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times thrown out by the judge overseeing the case, according to multiple reports. On Monday, Feb. 14, Manhattan federal court judge Jed Rakoff said that he will dismiss Palin’s suit, determining that her team of lawyers did not sufficiently prove a key element of the case.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Sentenced For Role In ATM Skimming Scheme Targeting NY, CT, MA

A 26-year-old man was sentenced for his role in an ATM skimming operation that spanned multiple states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. Dragush Hornea, a Romanian national, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts on Monday, Feb. 14.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Conspirator Who Used NJ High School Students To Cash Stolen COVID Stimulus Checks Gets 4 Years

One of a nest of criminals who paid New Jersey high school students to cash COVID stimulus checks stolen from the mail was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Because there's no parole in the federal prison system, Jeffrey Bennett, 27, of Irvington, must serve just about all of the plea-bargained sentence rubber-stamped by a U.S. District Court judge in Newark via videoconference on Monday, Feb. 14.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Daily Voice

Pace University Student Found Dead On Northern Westchester Campus

Pace University in Northern Westchester is mourning the death of a popular student. Jordan Robinson, age 20, of Danbury, Connecticut, died on campus on Sunday, Feb. 14 in Pleasantville, said Pace University officials. According to the college, Robinson was a sophomore on the Pleasantville campus. The college said the Mount...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Escaped Mystery Animal Found In PA ID'd By DNA

What is the mystery animal found in Fairfield Township, Adams County, is a question that has perplexed Pennsylvanians for weeks — but now the DNA test results are in!. The mystery animal was first found when Christina Eyth followed snowy footprints she saw outside her door thinking they would lead her to her neighbor's loose dog on Jan. 18.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing CT Woman

Police agencies in the region are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing. A Silver Alert was issued in Hartford County for Sherrian Howe, who was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2021, to the Manchester Police Department. Howe was described as...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Covid#House Of Representatives#Ct Senate#The Connecticut Senate#Democratic
Daily Voice

Fake Email Address Links Suspect With Courthouse Bomb Threat In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Union County has been charged in connection with a bomb threat at a courthouse in Central Jersey, authorities said. Tiago Santana-Silva of Elizabeth has been charged with creating a false public alarm and making terroristic threats, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Middlesex County Sheriff Mildred Scott, and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin, Cocaine, Crack

A 24-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, authorities announced. James Lee, of New Haven, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Lee pleaded guilty to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
217K+
Followers
35K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy