Society

Dr. Alveda King reflects on Black History Month

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 1 day ago

Dr. Alveda King is the Chairman of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute. Dr. King says that U.S. history has its difficult moments. Specifically, she talks about its season of slavery and its season of segregation. Dr. King says we should also celebrate our accomplishments and advancements.

"There is one human race with different ethnicities," says King.

Dr.King encourages Americans to have those difficult conversations but says we must not forget to speak in love. "Speaking the truth in love can stop a lot of arguments," says King.

You can hear more of Dr. King's uplifting message on the podcast , or by listening to the audio above.

