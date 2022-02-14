Threat of Russian invasion grips US, European markets and Ukraine's economy

Related
Russia has a powerful weapon to fight U.S. sanctions over Ukraine: Europe’s dependence on its natural gas
Western quarrels over Russian energy date back to the Cold War.
Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would potentially unleash a 'polar vortex' on the stock market and push economies into a recession, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
"Energy stocks could be most at risk for a correction should a potential invasion happen in a way that leads to an oil and nat gas spike."
Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
Kremlin Lashes Out at U.S. After America Warns Ukraine Invasion on Its Way
The Kremlin's foreign affairs adviser called U.S. warnings of imminent military action "hysteria" and "madness."
Sen. Lindsey Graham warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine will 'destroy the US-Russia relationship for decades'
"Every president in the near term will be put in a box when it comes to dealing with Russia," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.
CBS News
Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime
President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
U.S. Relocating Ukraine Embassy From Kyiv Amid Warnings About Russia Attack
Embassy operations are moving to a western city after more than 100,000 Russian troops have amassed on Ukraine's eastern border.
Canada Loans Ukraine Nearly $400M as Nation Readies for Russian Invasion
Canada has had a long-standing relationship with Ukraine. In 1991, Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence.
The chip shortage crippled parts of the world economy. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would make it even worse
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Just when it appeared that the global supply shortage of semiconductors might soon begin to ease, the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is casting another ominous cloud over the sector.
Bangor Daily News
Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
France: Russian retreat from Ukranian border would be positive sign
PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border but if the information is correct, this would be a "positive sign", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists. "If it is confirmed, this is a good thing," Attal said,...
Ukraine Calls Russia's Bluff Over Claims Troops Being Pulled Back
Despite more than 100,000 Russian troops being stationed at the Western border with Ukraine, Moscow has consistently denied planning an invasion.
Newsbug.info
US relocating embassy from Ukraine’s capital amid fears of Russian invasion
WASHINGTON — Warning of “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” on Ukraine’s border, the U.S. on Monday announced it was closing its embassy in the capital city of Kyiv out of fear for the safety of its diplomats. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
Watch: Biden addresses nation on Russia-Ukraine crisis
In a recent speech to the nation, President Joe Biden appealed for diplomacy to continue as the world watches to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Watch the whole speech.
Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden...
Wednesday? Next week? Ukraine invasion predictions cause turmoil, roil markets
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's massive troop buildup along Ukraine's border has left the West struggling to pinpoint if or when he might actually launch a military campaign. U.S. intelligence has been closely monitoring troop, equipment and other moves in the region, while trying to factor...
Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’
President Joe Biden provided a status update Tuesday on the ongoing situation with Russia over Ukraine, saying "an invasion remains distinctly possible."
Russia, holding military drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. 'on the floor'
MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia's navy held anti-submarine drills in the Black Sea on Monday as fighter jets patrolled its border with ally Belarus in the latest displays of heightened military activity close to Ukraine. The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and...
