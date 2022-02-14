Medicaid managed-care proposal goes to Mississippi Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House decided Monday not to have a second debate on a bill that could force the state’s Medicaid program to end a contract with health care giant Centene.

House Bill 658 moves to the Senate for more work.

Centene settled a lawsuit last year that accused one of its subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of Medicaid millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits management. Centene agreed to pay the state $55.5 million but did not admit fault.

During discussion of a Medicaid bill Thursday, the House adopted an amendment that would prohibit the Medicaid program from contracting with a company that has paid over $50 million in a settlement agreement with the state, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The amendment, by Republican Rep. Becky Currie of Brookhaven, was aimed at Centene. It would require the state to contract with a nonprofit entity to manage Medicaid services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.