ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Medicaid managed-care proposal goes to Mississippi Senate

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWsjK_0eEQQ2cg00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House decided Monday not to have a second debate on a bill that could force the state’s Medicaid program to end a contract with health care giant Centene.

House Bill 658 moves to the Senate for more work.

Centene settled a lawsuit last year that accused one of its subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of Medicaid millions of dollars for pharmacy benefits management. Centene agreed to pay the state $55.5 million but did not admit fault.

Mississippi: Teacher pay, initiatives still alive midsession

During discussion of a Medicaid bill Thursday, the House adopted an amendment that would prohibit the Medicaid program from contracting with a company that has paid over $50 million in a settlement agreement with the state, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The amendment, by Republican Rep. Becky Currie of Brookhaven, was aimed at Centene. It would require the state to contract with a nonprofit entity to manage Medicaid services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi: Teacher pay, initiatives still alive midsession

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are halfway through their three-month session. Here are some issues still being considered: TEACHER SALARIES — The House and Senate have passed separate plans to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House plan would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mask mandate lifted for Kosciusko School District

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko School District ended its mask mandate, but masks are still being recommended for students and staff. Breezy News reported masks had been required since students returned to class after the holidays. Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following statement to the website. After seeing our numbers of positive cases for […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

CWD management zones expand in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi county has been placed in a CWD management zone after a deer in Louisiana tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The Hattiesburg American reported Claiborne County would be added to the zone because the deer was discovered in Tensas Parish. Under Mississippi’s regulations, any count within 10 miles […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JSU providing COVID-19 vaccines, boosters on Feb. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will partner with Jackson State University (JSU) to provide free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members. Shots will be provided on Tuesday, February 15, at One University Place, Suite 6 from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Vaccines and boosters will […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Brookhaven, MS
WJTV 12

Applications open for MS teacher residency program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. MTR is designed for aspiring educators seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. Tuition, testing fees, books and mentor stipends are covered for the selected participants. Up to 200 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Haaland tours Civil Rights sites in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited several communities and sites in Mississippi to honor individuals and events that advanced the Civil Rights Movement. Secretary Haaland, White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory, and Congressman Bennie Thompson met with local officials and community leaders in the Delta […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MS Lottery makes January 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its January 2022 transfer of $10,342,242.58 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximated Fiscal Year 2022 net proceeds total to $74,391,617.33. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Currie
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 2nd West Nile case in Hinds County for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) reported Mississippi’s second confirmed human case of West Nile virus (WNV) of 2022 in a Hinds County resident. Mosquitoes can carry the virus all year long, though peak season is July through October, according to MSDH. MSDH has issued the following mosquito protection tips: Use […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MSU Extension Service shares budgeting tips

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Center said the first step to achieving financial fitness is creating a budget, but that first step can be hard to take. “Typically, people shy away from making a budget because it is one more thing to do, and it reminds us of […]
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Which MS counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to dry conditions in Mississippi, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed some counties under burn bans. The following counties are under burn bans: Adams County – Feb. 14 to March 14 Claiborne County – Feb. 15 to March 15 Jasper County – Feb. 15 to March 15 Panola County […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Judge hears arguments over who controls troubled Hinds County jail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The first hearing of United States vs. Hinds County was held on Monday, February 14. The hearing was held to determine whether the jail consent decree signed in 2016 should be terminated. Last week, Hinds County was put in civil contempt by Judge Carlton Reeves for “unconstitutional conditions” of the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#Ap#The Mississippi House#Republican
WJTV 12

MSU Extension Service to develop new early childhood curriculum with $5M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has awarded the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service $5 million to develop new curriculum for early childhood development. The Extension Service is tasked with created “My Mississippi Adventures” curriculum that is developmentally appropriate for children from birth to age five. The curriculum will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Beginner organic farmers wanted in Central MS

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – SR1 is looking for beginner farmers to start organic farms across seven Mississippi counties. The non-profit organization is launching the Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning (COOL) Farming Project through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). A 2019 study from the USDA showed that Mississippi has 29 organic […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1,253 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,253 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 782,689 with 11,697 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS to receive grant funds to support seafood industry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $50 million investment in grants to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels. Officials said the grant funding will help defray costs incurred by seafood processing facilities and processing vessels preparing for, preventing exposure to, and responding to the COVID-19 […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WJTV 12

Riverfront Park in Warren Co. to be relocated

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to relocate the Riverfront Park. The Vicksburg Post reported the cost to repair the current location would cost more than double what was previously expected. Board President Kelle Barfield said the original estimate was between $700,000 and $800,000. The board also chose to […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County under burn ban until March 7

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County has been placed under a burn ban until March 7, 2022. The Vicksburg Post reported Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs requested the ban after two fires were reported on Friday, February 11. The burn ban covers the entire county, including the City of Vicksburg. Rain is expected in the […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Local doctor discusses vaccinating children under age five

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local doctor Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare said the Omnicron surge is getting better in the United States, however, the question of whether parents should vaccinate children under age 5 still remains. Dr. Quinn said the decision is dependent upon variables such as population and increased chance of risks. “How much […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy