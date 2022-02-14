ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Voting early by mail? Here’s what you need to know

By Michael Fowler
 23 hours ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Early voting in Texas begins Monday, Feb. 14 and with mail-in ballots becoming more common, there are certain parameters you must meet to qualify to do so.

In order to vote by mail here in the Lone Star State, you must meet one of the following qualifications:

  • You are 65-years-old or older
  • You are sick or disabled
  • You will be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance
  • You are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day
  • You are in jail, but otherwise eligible

If you meet one of the aforementioned criteria and intend to vote by mail, you will have to submit an application. To do this, you must first request an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) from the Early Voting Clerk in the political subdivision conducting your election, or from the Texas Secretary of State office. The ABBM is also available to download and print from the Secretary of State website.

Once completed, the application form should then be turned in to the early voting clerk. The last day for the early voting clerk to receive applications for a ballot to be voted by mail is Feb. 18 in order for you to receive a ballot by mail.  All applications to vote by mail must be received by the early voting clerk before the close of regular business or 12 p.m., whichever is later.

For more information early voting, click here .

