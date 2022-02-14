ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Returns to the Women's AP Top 25 After 2 Ranked Wins

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech women's basketball has played like a top 25 team for weeks, but the Hokies finally did enough to return to the rankings after a perfect 3-0 week headlined by wins over formerly #11 Georgia Tech and formerly #23 North Carolina. The Hokies return to the Women's AP...

