It's normal to stray from a fitness routine. However, when it comes to getting up the nerve to throw yourself back into a routine, many feelings can come up. Maybe you're afraid that your typical routine will be more challenging than it was or that you won't be able to get back to your previous fitness level. The truth is that working out for the first time after a break will probably be challenging at first, but I have some encouraging news: It is actually a lot easier for your body to regain strength and muscle than it is to start from scratch.

WORKOUTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO