The U.S. Army announced on Wednesday that it will begin “involuntary separation procedures” for all troops who have had ample opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and have refused, barring medical exemptions. The new policy of get the shot or get out is “effective immediately.” The Associated Press notes the move could affect as many as 3,300 soldiers, many of whom have already been issued letters of reprimand for refusing to get the jab. The Army is one of the last branches of the armed services to take this step, as the Air Force, Navy, and Marines have already discharged active...

