California State

School Mask Mandate Stays In Place

By Nic Peterson
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, CA– California mask mandate will be officially coming to a end on February 16th but will remain in place for public schools till at least February 28th. This announcement was made by Health and Human Services Secretary...

Washingtonian.com

DC Is Ending Its Vaccination and Mask Mandates

DC’s vaccination mandate—which just went into place January 15—is ending tomorrow, February 15. Businesses with indoor venues will no longer be required to check a patron’s vaccination status, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference on Monday. Businesses can enforce their own vaccine requirements as a condition of entry, if desired.
Houston Chronicle

Mask mandates continue to fall as Fauci says U.S. may be approaching 'normality'

Mask mandates continued to fall in traditionally cautious blue states Wednesday as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases plunged, covid-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100,000 and the government's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said the country is "on the road to approaching normality." In New York, Illinois and Rhode Island, governors...
palyvoice.com

Opinion: Wear masks indoors, mandate or not

More than 800,000 cases in the United States at the peak of the Omicron surge, just 26 days ago. Since then, current deaths have approached one million with more than 2,600 Americans dying each day from COVID-19. We are not ready to take off our masks indoors — at least...
mymotherlode.com

Newsom To Announce Changes Soon On School Masking

Sonora, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration will release a plan early next week focused on shifting from a Covid-19 pandemic stage to an “endemic.”. What it will entail is still unclear. At a press conference this morning Newsom was asked about when school children will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, and he responded, “(As part of the endemic plan) we’ll be putting out additional information as well about what is next for masking in our public schools. We’ve been working for weeks with our education partners, there are 1,050 school districts in California, over 10,500 schools, and everyone has strong opinions. We are getting closer and closer to making public an announcement on mask-wearing in our public schools, and no one looks forward to that more than I do.”
Daily Gazette

Parents, students in local districts speak out against mask mandates

Parents and students in at least two school districts have spoken out against masking mandates this week, with some saying it should be left up to the student, family or teacher. Some students said they felt discriminated against for not choosing not to wear a mask, particularly after the state...
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Commissioners Leave Mask Mandate In Place

Many Guilford County residents were hoping the Guilford County Board of Commissioners would do away with the current mask mandate at the Thursday, Feb. 3 meeting. However, those people will have to wait a little longer. The commissioners did discuss the current state of the coronavirus in the county at length, but in the end, took no action on the mandate.
brproud.com

Southern University keeps mask mandate in place for semester

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Southern University will continue to enforce the mask mandate for all areas of the campus. For the safety for the students and staff, Southern has developed COVID-19 vaccine protocols for the spring semester. Southern offers free community COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on campus Monday...
WebMD

As CDC Holds the Line, Doctors Debate Lifting Mask Mandates

Feb. 10, 2022 -- New COVID-19 case numbers in the United States have dropped nearly two thirds from just weeks ago, and the drop has set off heated conversations across the United States on when and if mask mandates should stop. On Monday, governors from four states — Connecticut, Delaware,...
Fox News

More state, local leaders dial back COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

As coronavirus infections have fallen across the U.S., state and local leaders have taken steps to loosen or remove related restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has left decisions to leaders and Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that she is cautiously optimistic about current pandemic trends in the country, noting deaths and other numbers are still high.
KRON4

Health officials react to keeping masks in classrooms

Health officials react to keeping masks in classrooms. Popular San Francisco tourist attraction permanently closed its doors. Memorial service in Oakland to honor NFL legend John Madden. California announces masks will stay on in schools for now. No change to school masking requirements. Catalytic converter protection program. What is intuitive...
