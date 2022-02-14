ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Northern Colorado roundup: Teams finish weekend with mixed results

By Jadyn Watson-Fisher
The Tribune
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral teams for the University of Northern Colorado were busy with competition over the weekend. Like a traditional box of Valentine’s Day chocolates, there were mixed results – some great performances and others that didn’t meet expectations. Here’s how three teams finished their weekends on the...

The Tribune

Northern Colorado swimming finishes second at Denver First Chance meet

After two months away from competition, the University of Northern Colorado swim team put on an impressive performance at the Denver First Chance meet. UNC finished in second place with 415.5 points, behind the Air Force Academy. Wyoming and Denver rounded out the competitors. The Bears had a significantly altered lineup at the meet, replacing usual starters in a number of races.
DENVER, CO
The Oklahoman

Top-ranked OU softball team finishes 5-0 during opening weekend

Top-ranked Oklahoma completed a perfect weekend on Sunday with a 9-0, five-inning softball victory over Cal San Diego at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners won five games during the season-opening event and outscored opponents 41-1. No. 3-ranked UCLA was the only team to score on the...
SPORTS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming cracks Top 25 for first time since 2015

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said he doesn't focus on national rankings. Wyoming's second-year head coach is way too busy trying to win games and navigate one of the most competitive conference seasons in recent memory. But don't think for a second Linder wasn't thrilled to see his team slide into...
LARAMIE, WY
Star-Tribune

Wyoming Cowboys ranked No. 22 in AP poll for first time in seven years

LARAMIE – In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons. Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday. This is the first time UW has cracked the AP...
WYOMING STATE
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Finish Split Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field finished a split weekend in Clemson and Nashville on Saturday. In Nashville, at the Vanderbilt Music City Challenge, two Yellow Jackets competed. Claire Moritz competed in the women’s 3000m seeded event turning in a time of 9:24.38 while Harrison Fultz crossed the line in 1:51.88 seconds in the 800m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brown Daily Herald

Weekend sports roundup

Brown Athletics had a busy Super Bowl weekend, with 11 teams in action from Friday to Sunday. The weekend’s highlights included a pair of 7-0 wins by the men’s tennis team and a last-minute 81-80 victory by the men’s basketball team over Cornell. Men’s basketball (12-13, 4-6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
myhits106.com

Cowgirls Split Matches On 1st Day Of Mountain Classic Match Play

PALM DESERT, Calif. (Feb. 14, 2022) – The University of Wyoming Women’s Golf team kicked off their spring schedule on Monday with the first two rounds of play at the Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, California. The Cowgirls split their first two matches of the tournament picking up a win over CSUB.
PALM DESERT, CA
wwuvikings.com

Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
The Tribune

UNC scores 32 points in five minutes to beat Southern Utah, 100-95

Some things in life just go together: milk and cookies, cats and boxes, Spongebob and Patrick – and, as of late, the University of Northern Colorado and down-to-the-wire wins. Freshman guard Zach Bloch deflected the basketball to senior Daylen Kountz for a layup to put UNC up by one...
GREELEY, CO
The Tribune

Meet Emily Glass, the Rockies’ first female scout: ‘It was a slam dunk to hire her’

The scouting report on Emily Glass, the first female scout in Rockies history, reads like this: smart, articulate, analytical yet intuitive, good people skills, possesses an excellent baseball background but also has much to learn. “She’s got a very bright future,” said Marc Gustafson, the Rockies’ senior director of amateur...
MLB
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -5.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Utah Utes in the twenty-fourth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. A win over Oregon State finally snapped the losing streak and now they look to move to 15-9 with a win over the Utes. Go Buffs!
BOULDER, CO

