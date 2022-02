The number of children seeking help for depression, anxiety, and suicide is overwhelming the system because there are not enough therapists to treat them. Waiting six months to a year for a child to see a mental health professional for ADHD, anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts in Ohio is “unacceptable for sure,” says the Director of Ohio’s Mental Health and Addiction Services Lori Criss.

