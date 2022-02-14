ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Attorneys of man accused of dragging Seminole County deputy with SUV want more documents released

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
 20 hours ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for the man accused of dragging a Seminole County deputy with his SUV were back in court Monday morning.

The 2019 incident was caught on video from a deputy’s body camera and dash camera.

Attorneys are asking the state to turn over several documents that pertain to the reason their client was pulled over in the first place.

They believe the truth lies in documents the public hasn’t seen yet.

The traffic stop by Seminole County deputy Aaron Blaise in June 2019 over window tint started out friendly enough, but it soon took a dark turn.

The suspect, Rocky Rudolph, took off with Blaise still on the SUV.

Rudolph’s attorney, Mark O’Meara, said despite the video, there are still questions over why the stop even happened in the first place.

During a hearing Monday morning in Seminole County court, O’Meara asked the judge to rule on the release of certain documents that could shed light on what happened prior to the stop.

Both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement report and the sheriff’s internal report obtained by Channel 9 showed Deputy Blaise acted appropriately and did not violate department policies.

In a 2019 interview with FDLE agents, Blaise said, “The tag was expired by a few days, and then the registered owner has a history of armed trafficking.”

O’Mara is looking to get Rudolph on bond later on. He’s been in the Orange County Jail awaiting trial.

