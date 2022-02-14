ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 men get in fight at Mobile Mardi Gras ball

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiAe9_0eEQO0V800

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A fight between two men broke out at the Conde Cavaliers ball that was held on Friday night.

Sarah Ochello, a ball attendee, said she was standing by the ATM trying to get out some cash when the fight broke out. Ochello pulled out her phone and started recording.

2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule

Ochello said the man in the light up shoes started running, hitting and tackling the other man out of nowhere. “He was heavily drunk walking in, so needless to say he had a few too many on his float,” said Ochello.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Conde Cavaliers Mardi Gras Organization who said, “We are still investigating what happened and do not want to speculate or assume for fairness of both parties at this time.”

The Conde Cavaliers kicked off the Mardi Gras celebration after Mobile Mardi Gras halted last year due to COVID-19. There were over 92,000 attendants at the parade Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5

Watch the Fort Walton Beach Mardi Gras parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is stepping up its Mardi Gras game. The second annual Mardi Gras parade in Fort Walton Beach brought out hundreds of spectators and more than a dozen unique floats. The city was very pleased with the turnout for this year’s Mardi Gras parade and event in Downtown […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
