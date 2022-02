Cannabis in Texas should be legal because it would reduce crime, drug overdoses and improve the country’s economy. Adults already have access to other legal substances that are, or could be, far more dangerous than cannabis. So, why not? Rules and regulations would be in effect post-legalization, so the country can pull the plug if any certain aspect gets out of hand. I am not saying people should smoke, but if you do, it is better to be safe than sorry.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO