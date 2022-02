Prince Wiser's new release "THnX" is the rapper's heartfelt apology on wax and a summary of some of his personal journey as a man trying to be better. Backed by longtime collaborator INTLMC's gritty drum break and soulful textures, Prince Wiser gives listeners a snapshot of his flaws without holding back. His verses are layered and packed with vivid images and he even throws in a smooth melodic performance towards the end for good measure. With lines like "Will you be on the boat when the shit is up?/all the people is hurting ain't big enough/I admit when I'm wrong and the show will go on" and his distinct emotive flow, he brings a refreshing and honest take on being true.

