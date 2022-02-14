UPDATE- VICTIM IDENTIFIED* Troopers Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

Seaford, DE- Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning as Dylan M. Rodriguez, 18, of Delmar, DE .

On February 13, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., a 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup truck operated Dylan M. Rodriguez, was traveling southbound on Seaford Road, just south of Easter Lane. For unknown reasons, Rodriguez failed to negotiate a slight right-hand curve in the roadway and traveled off the east edge of Seaford Road before continuing to travel south and striking a wooden fence. The Tundra then sideswiped a large tree and was sent air-born and started to overturn before striking the rear left side of an unoccupied and legally parked 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the driveway of a residence in the 27000 block of Seaford Road. The Tundra continued to overturn before colliding with another large tree and coming to rest on its roof.

Dylan Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Seaford Road was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Senior Corporal Ryan Albert by calling 302-703-3266 or messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook Messenger. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com .

Troopers Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Heather Pepper

Released: 021422 1735

-End-

The post *UPDATE- VICTIM IDENTIFIED* Troopers Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .